Isaiah Thomas suspended by the NBA after confronting fan for abusing him – fan says he did it because he ‘wanted a Frosty’ Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been suspended for two games without pay after he ran into the stands to confront a fan during a 108-125 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics man sprinted to confront the supporter at the Wells Fargo Center after missing […] 👓 View full article

