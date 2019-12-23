Global  

Rishabh Pant to train under specialist wicket-keeping coach, says MSK Prasad

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): India chief selector MSK Prasad said that Rishabh Pant's batting performance in the recent series has improved but he needs to improve his wicket-keeping skills under the guidance of a specialist coach.
Team trusts wicketkeeper for decisions. Rishabh Pant needs time to understand: Rohit Sharma [Video]Team trusts wicketkeeper for decisions. Rishabh Pant needs time to understand: Rohit Sharma

After an unexpected maiden loss against Bangladesh in 1st T20, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma commented on Rishabh Pant’s performance behind the wicket. Sharma said that when team is not in the right..

Rishabh Pant to work under specialist coach, needs to improve keeping: MSK Prasad

The 22-year-old was slammed by fans for spilling a few chances in the third and final One-day International against the West Indies in Cuttack on December 22
1st ODI: Team India fans full of praise for Rishabh Pant after maiden ODI half-century

The Indian cricket fans have certainly been harsh towards emerging wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant after a bad run in the national team, where he failed to...
