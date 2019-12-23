Global  

Guardiola not thinking about a new Man City contract

SoccerNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Pep Guardiola insists it is too early for him to be thinking about signing another contract with Manchester City. Guardiola’s current deal expires at the end of the 2020-21 season, though reports – which Guardiola has denied – have claimed there is a clause which would allow him to leave at the end of the […]

News video: Guardiola says staying with Man City next season

Guardiola says staying with Man City next season 01:00

 Pep Guardiola says his plans involve staying with Manchester City for another season.

