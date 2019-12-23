Global  

Shubman Gill to lead India A in one-dayers against New Zealand

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee met here on Monday to pick India A squad that will tour New Zealand for three one-day and two four-day games.
Recent related news from verified sources

Smith unbeaten as Australia take control of second Test against New Zealand

Steve Smith hits an unbeaten 77 as Australia take control on day one of the second Test against New Zealand at the MCG.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald•The Age•Sify•BBC Sport

Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya in India 'A' squad; Suryakumar Yadav picked too

*New Delhi:* The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the tour of New Zealand. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

