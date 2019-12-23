Global  

Pep Guardiola press conference: Man City boss gives injury update on four players ahead of Wolves clash and talks Christmas schedule

Monday, 23 December 2019
Pep Guardiola gave injury updates on Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, John Stones and Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City’s busy run of fixtures. Aguero returned for the first time in a month with a late substitute appearance in City’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus has been deputising for the striker during […]
News video: Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:16

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

