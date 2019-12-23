Pep Guardiola press conference: Man City boss gives injury update on four players ahead of Wolves clash and talks Christmas schedule
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Pep Guardiola gave injury updates on Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, John Stones and Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City’s busy run of fixtures. Aguero returned for the first time in a month with a late substitute appearance in City’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus has been deputising for the striker during […]
