Bumrah, Dhawan return, Rohit and Shami rested for SL T20Is

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback in the Indian squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka and Australia series.
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan return to Team India squad; Rohit, Shami rested

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series from Jan 5, 2019.
DNA

Bumrah, Dhawan back for Sri Lanka T20s, ODIs against Australia; Rohit, Shami rested from T20s

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads
Hindu


