Usain Bolt headlines star-studded event at the official opening of the new Olympic Stadium

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Tokyo [Japan], Dec 23 (ANI): Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt blazed his way around the brand-new track of the Olympic stadium last Saturday together with other star athletes like Marlou van Rhijn (Dutch Paralympian sprinter) and Hannah Cockroft (British Paralympian and wheelchair runner) and many others.
News video: Tokyo Olympic Stadium inaugurated by Usain Bolt

Tokyo Olympic Stadium inaugurated by Usain Bolt 00:50

 Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he was the star turn at the inauguration of a new stadium for the event. View on euronews

Usain Bolt: Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening sees brief return to track

Multiple Olympic and World Champion Usain Bolt 'competes' on the track at the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Stadium.
BBC News

Olympics: Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadium

Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo’s newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set...
Reuters

