Quinton Byfield among trio of Canadians, others to watch at world juniors Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

The world junior hockey championship begins Thursday with four games in the Czech Republic, including Canada versus the U.S., and Canadians Quinton Byfield, Cole Caufield and Alexis Lafreniere are just three players to keep an eye on at the under-20 tourney. 👓 View full article

