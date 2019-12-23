Global  

Gonzaga takes over No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
For the fifth time in seven polls this season, there is a new No. 1 in college basketball. Gonzaga passes Kansas and is ahead of Ohio State, Duke.
