Beast Mode returns? Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion

Beast Mode could be returning to the NFC West soon for one final playoff run in Seattle

‘Kicking the tires on their trusty old workhorse’: What the national media is saying about the Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch and more Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks could be heading for a reunion, and the national media is understandably frenzied. Here's some of what's being said around the...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



