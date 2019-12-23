Global  

Michael Vick: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are Super Bowl Favorites

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Michael Vick: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are Super Bowl FavoritesFormer NFL quarterback Michael Vick talks Super Bowl LIV chances with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. With Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens to victory against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, Vick says they could win it all.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lamar Jackson Jerseys Sell Out On First Day Of Ravens Pop-Up Store [Video]Lamar Jackson Jerseys Sell Out On First Day Of Ravens Pop-Up Store

Although the doors opened at 9 a.m., Ravens fans were already lined up, some hoping to snag a coveted Lamar Jackson jersey.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:35Published

Al Pacino Calls Lamar Jackson 'Inspiring' [Video]Al Pacino Calls Lamar Jackson 'Inspiring'

Lamar Jackson has created a frenzy not only here in Baltimore, but around the country. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jackson mark leads Ravens to No. 1; Ingram hurt

Lamar Jackson broke the Ravens' single-season record for touchdown passes in leading Baltimore to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but all the news wasn't good as Mark...
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle Times

Ravens win 11th straight, clinch top seed in AFC playoffs

CLEVELAND (AP) — The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore, where its MVP candidate will be waiting. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

benjam_smith

Benjamin D. Smith RT @sgellison: Only one quarterback in NFL history has thrown for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 in a single season. One. Lamar Jackson.… 50 seconds ago

isaiah3_

Isaiah Young RT @RealCardGame: Career regular season NFL games since 1950 with 100+ yards passing and 100+ yards rushing: 8 - Michael Vick (115 starts)… 51 minutes ago

ThomasGorski33

Thomas Gorski @bandura23 @WillGray__ Most players don’t want to be compared to other players. You ever hear Lamar say he wants t… https://t.co/Rlu0TXajn8 2 hours ago

jloading33

Jalen Brooks Lamar Jackson has already surpassed Michael Vick imo 2 hours ago

