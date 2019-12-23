Global  

Skip Bayless: LeBron ‘load managed’ in game against Denver

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Skip Bayless: LeBron ‘load managed’ in game against DenverSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Los Angeles Lakers 128-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James sat out with a muscle strain, but Skip doesn't buy it and think’s he’s load managing.
