Sonny Bill Williams stance on Chinese oppression of Muslim minority called 'massive' by expert

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Sonny Bill Williams' support of the minority Uighur ethnic group in China has been labelled as "massive" by political scientist Professor Anne-Marie Brady.The All Black mirrored the stance of football star Mesut Ozil which drew...
China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal [Video]China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

China warned on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives bill calling for a tougher U.S. response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority will impact bilateral cooperation,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published

House Reps overwhelmingly pass bill on Uighurs [Video]House Reps overwhelmingly pass bill on Uighurs

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bill that would aim to close mass detention camps for China's Uighur Muslim community as well as sanction Chinese officials involved..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:39Published


Sonny Bill Williams follows Mesut Ozil in issuing support of Uighurs

Sonny Bill Williams follows Mesut Ozil in issuing support of UighursFormer All Black Sonny Bill Williams has followed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and issued a message of support for China's ethnic minority Uighur Muslim...
WorldNews

'Economic benefits over humanity': Sonny Bill Williams tweets his support for the Uighur minority

Sports star Sonny Bill Williams has risked provoking the Chinese government with a tweet supporting the Uighur ethnic group.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

