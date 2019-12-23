Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic – Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
All the updates from this Lancashire derby as Tony Mowbray's in-form Blackburn host relegation battlers Wigan.

The post Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic – Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Blackburn Rovers 3/4 to beat Wigan Athletic in Monday’s Championship showdown

Competition: Championship Market: Blackburn Rovers win Odds: 3/4 @ Bet 365 Hoping to open Christmas Day in the play-offs, a high-flying Blackburn will welcome...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.