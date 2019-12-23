Global  

Nolan Foote paces unbeaten Canada over Finland in pre-world juniors finale

CBC.ca Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Nolan Foote scored two goals and an assist as Canada's junior men's hockey team beat Finland 4-2 in exhibition play on Monday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The Canadians open the tourney Thursday against the United States.
