Royals send minor leaguer to Yankees for RHP Chance Adams

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Royals send minor leaguer to Yankees for RHP Chance AdamsThe Kansas City Royals obtained pitcher Chance Adams in a trade with the New York Yankees, the team announced Monday.
Royals get pitcher Adams from Yankees for infielder Perez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez on Monday. The 25-year-old Adams...
