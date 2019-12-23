Global  

Ian Holloway believes this is the worst Arsenal team in 20 years and they have made a mistake hiring Mikel Arteta

talkSPORT Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ian Holloway thinks Mikel Arteta was the wrong choice for Arsenal manager because of the current state of the club. Arteta was appointed as Gunners boss last week and has his work cut out with the club only winning once in their last 13 games. Holloway believes the job could be too much for a […]
News video: Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal 00:23

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to the news that his assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, is moving to Arsenal.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mikel Arteta told he ‘needs help’ from January signings at Arsenal

Chris Sutton believes that Arsenal need to make a number of signings in the January transfer window to lend a helping hand to new boss Mikel Arteta. The Spanish...
The Sport Review

Simon Jordan EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal are a ‘very dysfunctional club’ and they should have hired experienced manager rather than Mikel Arteta

Simon Jordan is surprised Arsenal made the decision to hire Mikel Arteta rather than appointing a proven and experienced manager who would more likely guarantee...
talkSPORT


