Will Grier to continue to start for the Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night....