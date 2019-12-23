Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

One former Nottingham Forest favourite named in Championship 'team of the decade'

Nottingham Post Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
One former Nottingham Forest favourite named in Championship 'team of the decade'Nottingham Forest news | Sky Sports pundits David Prutton and Don Goodman have been hard at work this week picking their Championship Team of the Decade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A decade of sport in numbers [Video]A decade of sport in numbers

A look at the numbers behind the last decade's sporting highs and lows - from Team GBs Olympic medal haul and Premier League title wins, to cyclist Lance Armstrong's doping offences.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase [Video]The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase

Welcome to the COPA90 Showcase, where we curate our favourite films covering the best of global supporter cultureTo mark Armistice Day 2019, Nottingham Forest Supporters Group, Forza Garibaldi,..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 14:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hull City 1/1 to beat Nottingham Forest in Thursday’s Championship matchup

Competition: Championship Market: Hull City win Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 In a battle between two sides searching for a play-off charge, Hull will welcome a stalling...
SoccerNews.com

Former Nottingham Forest defender to miss reunion as Wigan struggle with injuries

Former Nottingham Forest defender to miss reunion as Wigan struggle with injuriesNottingham Forest news | Wigan are set to be without two key men for their visit to the City Ground, while Danny Fox is also struggling
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Hull Daily MailBBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.