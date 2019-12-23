Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Arkansas names former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to same position

CBS Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Briles has bounced around FAU, Houston and Florida State over the last few years
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
News video: Isaac Fruechte on taking the Offensive Coordinator position at Northern State University

Isaac Fruechte on taking the Offensive Coordinator position at Northern State University

 Isaac Fruechte on taking the Offensive Coordinator position at Northern State University

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

USF names Jeff Scott new head football coach [Video]USF names Jeff Scott new head football coach

USF named former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott as the new head football coach.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ASU officially names Boise State's Zak Hill as offensive coordinator

Arizona State announced the hiring of Boise State's Zak Hill as offensive coordinator on Saturday.  
azcentral.com

Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as new football coach

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State hired former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday as its new head coach. DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

hump2g

Winning! RT @BarrettSallee: Arkansas names former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to same position https://t.co/AakMOfVRde 13 minutes ago

hump2g

Winning! RT @CollegeFootball: Arkansas names former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to same position https://t.co/yFyUY7JuYm https… 17 minutes ago

PodcastDropouts

The DropOuts Podcast 🏈 Arkansas names former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to same position https://t.co/2txcGtFt6O… https://t.co/AD7e5jJPz0 1 hour ago

CollegeFootball

College Football Arkansas names former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to same position https://t.co/yFyUY7JuYm https://t.co/JNNr0odGwy 2 hours ago

BarrettSallee

Barrett Sallee Arkansas names former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to same position https://t.co/AakMOfVRde 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.