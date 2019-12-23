Rich Hill, MLB free agent, and wife Caitlin arrested at Gillette Stadium ahead of Patriots-Bills game

Caitlin Hill allegedly attempted to bring an oversized bag into the stadium



Recent related news from verified sources MLB notebook: LHP Hill, wife arrested at Pats-Bills game Free agent pitcher Rich Hill was arrested and fined, along with his wife, following an exchange with the police on Saturday before the New England...

Reuters 15 hours ago



MLB's Rich Hill & Wife Arrested At Gillette Stadium Before Patriots Game Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill and his wife got busted by cops this weekend at a Patriots game ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. Law enforcement sources tell us...

TMZ.com 21 hours ago



