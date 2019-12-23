Global  

Rich Hill, MLB free agent, and wife Caitlin arrested at Gillette Stadium ahead of Patriots-Bills game

CBS Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Caitlin Hill allegedly attempted to bring an oversized bag into the stadium
News video: Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested

Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested 00:20

 Caitlin Hill was stopped due to having an oversized bag, and Rich Hill was arrested trying to intervene in the situation. Jim Hill reports.

MLB notebook: LHP Hill, wife arrested at Pats-Bills game

Free agent pitcher Rich Hill was arrested and fined, along with his wife, following an exchange with the police on Saturday before the New England...
Reuters

MLB's Rich Hill & Wife Arrested At Gillette Stadium Before Patriots Game

Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill and his wife got busted by cops this weekend at a Patriots game ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. Law enforcement sources tell us...
TMZ.com

