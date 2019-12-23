Global  

Blackburn Rovers suffer major injury blow to star man ahead of Birmingham City clash

Walsall Advertiser Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Blackburn Rovers suffer major injury blow to star man ahead of Birmingham City clashBlackburn Rovers v Birmingham City preview | Blues head to Ewood Park for their Sky Bet Championship Boxing Day fixture – and Rovers are likely to be without star man Bradley Dack.
