Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Bradley Dack stretchered off in stalemate
Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Blackburn top scorer Bradley Dack is stretchered off as struggling Wigan hold Rovers to move off the foot of the Championship.
Wigan manager Paul Cook was pleased with a point against Blackburn Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship and insists his side have been playing better football than the league table suggests.
