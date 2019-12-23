Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee

CBC.ca Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs outscored the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Tavares wins it for the Maple Leafs [Video]John Tavares wins it for the Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner leads an odd-man rush and centers to John Tavares, who buries the one-timer for a 2-1 Maple Leafs win in overtime

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NHL: Maple Leafs score four late goals, top Hurricanes 8-6

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to...
Reuters

Marner scores twice in wild rally, Leafs top Canes 8-6

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

leaftweets1

leaftweets Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee https://t.co/QAtwk5g0Lp 25 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee https://t.co/xeZCXim90P https://t.co/4wkQWJrpCn 25 minutes ago

worlddailyus

worlddaily Marner’s offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee | CBC Sports… https://t.co/7vt4nyKwTL 36 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee - National Hockey League… https://t.co/lC2FzFHOJN 44 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee | CBC Sports https://t.co/tcNccT6DPN 47 minutes ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee... https://t.co/yBz761hBfC 53 minutes ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee, https://t.co/PMnlEnWUTo 53 minutes ago

leaftweets1

leaftweets Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee https://t.co/b29PafTUjK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.