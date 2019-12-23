Global  

Panthers’ latest debacle could signal more changes coming

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s pretty clear Ron Rivera won’t be the only one losing his job with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (5-10) lost their seventh straight game, a 38-6 debacle Sunday against the Colts on the road in Indianapolis. It was a disaster in every way, shape and form. The offense managed a […]
