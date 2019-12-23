Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Blackburn Rovers lost Bradley Dack to a serious-looking injury as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Rovers top-scorer Dack, returning after missing the win over Bristol City through suspension, was taken off on a stretcher in the second half of Monday’s game at Ewood Park after appearing to […]



The post Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Dack injured as play-off hopefuls are held appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

