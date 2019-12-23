Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cousin Sal likes the Packers over Kirk Cousins and the Vikings on MNF

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Cousin Sal likes the Packers over Kirk Cousins and the Vikings on MNFCousin Sal breaks down why he likes the Green Bay Packers over Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings tonight on Monday Night football.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'That's My Quarterback': Vikings' Cousins Hitting His Stride Past Midpoint Of Big Contract [Video]'That's My Quarterback': Vikings' Cousins Hitting His Stride Past Midpoint Of Big Contract

Just past the midpoint of his three-year $84 million contract with the unprecedented full guarantee, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has begun to give the Vikings their money’s worth...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published

Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month [Video]Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month

After early season struggles, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is now October’s NFC Offensive Player of the Month, Ali Lucia reports (0:27). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Oct. 31, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cousins, Vikings seek redemption from rough game vs. Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had moved into position for the go-ahead touchdown at Green Bay in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 meeting, with...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.