sports o'clock Chelsea fans have noticed what Ethan Ampadu has done amid Jadon Sancho transfer rumours https://t.co/3tzOE5LWhS https://t.co/zWajH7hn0a 5 minutes ago Chelsea FC News Chelsea fans have noticed what Ethan Ampadu has done amid Jadon Sancho transfer rumours https://t.co/uCVR79XoFV https://t.co/JrJESYkj76 8 minutes ago Olasunkanmi 🇳🇬 @UnclePamilerin I know someone there but I noticed most of the people you block are Chelsea fans. Na so they have b… https://t.co/SDS3B6K2ug 5 hours ago Craig Mosti @Franktaylor456 @TheFamousCFC_V1 They could have easily have missed as well 🤦🏻‍♂️ should have beaten Ajax at home a… https://t.co/PlmRc53qtK 1 week ago