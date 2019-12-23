Global  

World Championship: Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis fight back to reach last 16

BBC Sport Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Two-time world champions Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis stage fightbacks to progress to the last 16 of the PDC World Championship.
Recent related news from verified sources

PDC World Championship: Gary Anderson through to round three

Fifth seed Gary Anderson loses only one leg against Brendan Dolan to reach the third round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.
BBC Sport

PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen into last 16 but James Wade out

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship after a 4-0 victory over Ricky Evans at Alexandra Palace.
BBC Sport


