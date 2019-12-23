World Championship: Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis fight back to reach last 16

Two-time world champions Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis stage fightbacks to progress to the last 16 of the PDC World Championship.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Toyota GR Yaris World Premiere An all-new rally-inspired sports car, the Toyota GR Yaris, will make its international debut at next month’s Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan. The GR Yaris incorporates advanced technologies, knowledge.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:49Published 2 weeks ago Snowball Express takes off toward Disney World Almost 50 Kansas City area residents are on their way to Disney World for the holidays for free, thanks for the Gary Sinise Foundation. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:25Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources PDC World Championship: Gary Anderson through to round three Fifth seed Gary Anderson loses only one leg against Brendan Dolan to reach the third round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

BBC Sport 1 week ago



PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen into last 16 but James Wade out Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship after a 4-0 victory over Ricky Evans at Alexandra Palace.

BBC Sport 1 day ago





Tweets about this