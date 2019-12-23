Global  

MLB pitcher Rich Hill and wife arrested at Patriots game

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Saturday’s New England Patriots game after police said his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers. Hill said in a statement that the incident was “overblown” and that his wife was carrying a […]
