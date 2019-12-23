Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Quinn wants to return as Falcons coach, but status uncertain

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Dan Quinn wants to return as coach of the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth season. Whether he gets to do so is the decision of one man: team owner Arthur Blank. With Blank likely waiting to make an announcement until a day or so after Sunday’s finale at Tampa Bay, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Quinn wants to return as Falcons coach, but status uncertain

Quinn wants to return as Falcons coach, but status uncertainQuinn wants to return as Falcons coach, but status uncertain
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: 'He's just a great coach'

Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: 'He's just a great coach'With the Falcons 5-2 in their last seven games, they have potentially saved head coach Dan Quinn's job. Quarterback Matt Ryan continued his defense of his head...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Quinn wants to return as Falcons coach, but status uncertain https://t.co/QBjBoYiJFm #nfl https://t.co/0S4XIybjfp 3 days ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Quinn wants to return as Falcons coach, but status uncertain https://t.co/sV9r9nYmMr https://t.co/XhoNydmdHL 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.