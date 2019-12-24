ESPN 690 Sources: Jazz trade Exum to Cavs for Clarkson https://t.co/QcKpXl1g9D https://t.co/jKzebGMkLV 5 minutes ago

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Sources: Jazz trade Exum to Cavs for Clarkson: The Jazz are sending Dante Exum and two second-round picks to the Ca… https://t.co/Ryxt2OYYvy 5 minutes ago

Ron Bohning Sources: Jazz trade Exum to Cavs for Clarkson https://t.co/rKyaTCh5gJ https://t.co/rZen6U88Ka 7 minutes ago

Mian Zheng The Shield Hero. RT @ChrisFedor: #Cavs and Jazz began discussions about Jordan Clarkson this past week at the G League Showcase. The two organizations have… 10 minutes ago

Jeffrey L. Klump Sources: Jazz trade Exum to Cavs for Clarkson https://t.co/oy6CcPAa6u 10 minutes ago

NBA Clips Sources: Jazz trade Exum to Cavs for Clarkson #NBAClips https://t.co/5Dsvi3qwld https://t.co/irKEH7ef7i 11 minutes ago

The Invisible Guy PH RT @Sports5PH: Sources: The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade guard Dante Exum and two second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard… 15 minutes ago