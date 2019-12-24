Global  

Sources: Jazz trade Exum to Cavs for Clarkson

ESPN Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Jazz are sending Dante Exum and two second-round picks to the Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
