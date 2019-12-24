Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police: Nashville stabbing suspect facing two homicide charges after fatal stabbing of NFL QB's brother

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Police said Michael Mosley was facing homicide charges related to the fatal stabbings of two men -- including the brother of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing

Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing 01:47

 Metro police have named a suspect in the deadly Midtown stabbing that left two dead and injured one early Saturday morning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Two Suspects Crashed Into Bus, Pedestrian In Stockton And Possessed Stolen Gun [Video]Police: Two Suspects Crashed Into Bus, Pedestrian In Stockton And Possessed Stolen Gun

Stockton police said one suspect was arrested and another is in the hospital after crashing into a bus and causing injury to two other people.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:22Published

Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay' [Video]Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay'

A schoolboy in Thailand allegedly shot dead his classmate who bullied him for being gay. The 12-year-old youngster, who has not been named, told police he was angry that the lad, also 12, constantly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Suspect in slaying of Beathard's brother arrested

Michael Mosley, suspected in the fatal stabbing of C.J. Beathard's brother and another man, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
ESPN

Suspect in Nashville double fatal stabbing that killed NFL QB's brother arrested

Michael Mosely, suspect in fatal stabbing of two men in Nashville - including the brother of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard - was arrested Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WFTV

WFTV Channel 9 Suspect arrested in double fatal stabbing outside #Nashville bar, police say | https://t.co/xFgWjMJ9rZ #wftv https://t.co/1Q3kZandNw 11 minutes ago

sedonatimes

SedonaTimes Nashville bar stabbing: Police arrest suspect https://t.co/vjTjuqqonL 21 minutes ago

Kathy60626504

Kathy RT @NBCNews: A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside a Nashville bar, in which the brother of an NFL quarterback… 1 hour ago

ILoveVi05606098

I Love Video Games Suspect in Clayton Beathard stabbing arrested by Nashville police https://t.co/MXvO1OixHZ https://t.co/VN9qGT2dOz 1 hour ago

peteigieg

Butt Peteigieg Nashville bar stabbing: Police arrest white trash piece of***suspect - CNN https://t.co/YpZYaCDjkc 3 hours ago

OpticalBuddy

David Friedfeld Suspect in Clayton Beathard stabbing arrested by Nashville police. Why this guy is on the street will have to be e… https://t.co/tcKDzrC5cq 3 hours ago

AshLikeSnow17

🎄🎅 TriggerWarning🎁☃️ ︻芫═─ He was previously convicted of counts of aggravated robbery & 2 counts of felony aggravated assault in 2015. He al… https://t.co/rl754oJLrb 3 hours ago

LFN

Lehigh Football Nation RT @usatodaysports: Nashville police have arrested homicide suspect Michael Mosley after a days-long search in connection to the fatal stab… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.