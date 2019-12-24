Police: Nashville stabbing suspect facing two homicide charges after fatal stabbing of NFL QB's brother

WFTV Channel 9 Suspect arrested in double fatal stabbing outside #Nashville bar, police say | https://t.co/xFgWjMJ9rZ #wftv https://t.co/1Q3kZandNw 11 minutes ago SedonaTimes Nashville bar stabbing: Police arrest suspect https://t.co/vjTjuqqonL 21 minutes ago Kathy RT @NBCNews: A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside a Nashville bar, in which the brother of an NFL quarterback… 1 hour ago I Love Video Games Suspect in Clayton Beathard stabbing arrested by Nashville police https://t.co/MXvO1OixHZ https://t.co/VN9qGT2dOz 1 hour ago Butt Peteigieg Nashville bar stabbing: Police arrest white trash piece of***suspect - CNN https://t.co/YpZYaCDjkc 3 hours ago David Friedfeld Suspect in Clayton Beathard stabbing arrested by Nashville police. Why this guy is on the street will have to be e… https://t.co/tcKDzrC5cq 3 hours ago 🎄🎅 TriggerWarning🎁☃️ ︻芫═─ He was previously convicted of counts of aggravated robbery & 2 counts of felony aggravated assault in 2015. He al… https://t.co/rl754oJLrb 3 hours ago Lehigh Football Nation RT @usatodaysports: Nashville police have arrested homicide suspect Michael Mosley after a days-long search in connection to the fatal stab… 3 hours ago