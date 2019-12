Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

*New Delhi:* The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the tour of New Zealand. The 20-year-old has been named in the squad for three one-day games as well two four-day games. Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban... 👓 View full article