Tennis: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of ASB Classic

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the ASB Classic.The 19-year-old shot to prominence with an incredible run to the final in Auckland at the start of the year, before going from strength to strength, winning the... US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the ASB Classic.The 19-year-old shot to prominence with an incredible run to the final in Auckland at the start of the year, before going from strength to strength, winning the... 👓 View full article

