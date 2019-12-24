Global  

Tennis: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of ASB Classic

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Tennis: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of ASB ClassicUS Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the ASB Classic.The 19-year-old shot to prominence with an incredible run to the final in Auckland at the start of the year, before going from strength to strength, winning the...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Bianca Andreescu Interview - Tree Lighting Ceremony [Video]Bianca Andreescu Interview - Tree Lighting Ceremony

Our host Darriel Roy chats with Tennis star Bianca Andreescu about being this year's special guest at The Toronto Eaton's Centre tree lightening ceremony as well as her massive success in 2019!

Credit: Darriel Roy     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tennis: Andreescu out of season opener in Auckland with 'knee issues'

Auckland Classic organizers suffered a major setback to their tournament lineup on Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrawing due to "knee...
Reuters

Andreescu out of Auckland event due to lingering knee injury

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the ABS Classic due to a lingering left knee injury. Andreescu said in a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24ReutersCBC.ca

