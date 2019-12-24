|
Hayes, Sanheim lead Flyers past Rangers 5-1
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim each scored a pair of goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the New York Rangers
