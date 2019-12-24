Hayes, Sanheim lead Flyers past Rangers 5-1 Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 19 minutes ago )

Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim each scored a pair of goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the New York Rangers Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim each scored a pair of goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the New York Rangers 👓 View full article

