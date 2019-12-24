Global  

IMF for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Declining consumption and investment, and falling tax revenue, have combined with other factors to put the brakes on one of the fastest growing economies in the world, the IMF said in its annual review.
