Aaron Holiday, Turner come up big in OT to lift Pacers over Raptors 120-115

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Aaron Holiday, Turner come up big in OT to lift Pacers over Raptors 120-115T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the Pacers outlasted the Raptors 120-115 in overtime.
Warren, Turner lead Pacers to overtime home win over Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the host Indiana Pacers outlasted the...
Seattle Times

Warren, Turner lead Brogdon-less Pacers past Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Toronto...
Seattle Times


