Aaron Holiday, Turner come up big in OT to lift Pacers over Raptors 120-115

Nathan Brown RT @bytylerkraft: The #Pacers needed someone to match up with Kyle Lowry's onslaught. They got that and more with standout performances fro… 13 minutes ago Tyler Kraft The #Pacers needed someone to match up with Kyle Lowry's onslaught. They got that and more with standout performanc… https://t.co/WBZ5uiyI6N 20 minutes ago IndyStar With Brogdon out, Pacers turn to Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner for late game heroics https://t.co/PKvhM6gDJY https://t.co/KUElP2hViy 23 minutes ago NBA River With Brogdon out, Pacers turn to Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner for late game heroics. https://t.co/HLxbsymUyh 27 minutes ago Indy Cornrows Pacers final score: Pacers come up big in overtime to beat Raptors 120-115 https://t.co/3wgf2GJkSP 2 hours ago Billy Mack @WorldWideWob Adding Oladipo to this team with how Turner, Sabonis and Aaron Holiday are developing and how great B… https://t.co/2DbIuaTtHJ 2 hours ago Jose Gonzalez RT @Wheat_Hotchkiss: INSTANT REWIND - Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner come up huge as the Pacers gut out an overtime victory over Toronto.… 2 hours ago Wheat Hotchkiss INSTANT REWIND - Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner come up huge as the Pacers gut out an overtime victory over Toronto… https://t.co/4cxAmNEcwy 2 hours ago