Jordan Clarkson-Dante Exum trade grades: Cavaliers, Jazz make smart deal for both teams by swapping guards

CBS Sports Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Cavaliers sent Clarkson to the Jazz for Dante Exum and two future second-round picks
Sources: Jazz trade Exum to Cavs for Clarkson

The Jazz are sending Dante Exum and two second-round picks to the Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle Times

Exum to spread wings alongside Delly after apparent trade to Cavs

Starved of opportunities in Utah, Dante Exum has been included in a deal that would see Jordan Clarkson join the Jazz, according to ESPN.
The Age


CreedofLight

Precious | Saw IU 121319 RT @BleacherReport: Cavs are trading Jordan Clarkson to the Jazz for Dante Exum, per @wojespn https://t.co/mFioznM4pi 8 seconds ago

TwittahGod

🦸🏻‍♂️ RT @wojespn: ESPN story on Utah acquiring Cleveland's Jordan Clarkson to bolster bench, sending out former No. 5 overall pick Dante Exum an… 34 seconds ago

HamsterBlock

Hamster Block RT @wojespn: Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN. 1 minute ago

hardhitting_doe

😈 RT @NBAonTNT: Cleveland is trading Jordan Clarkson to Utah in exchange for Dante Exum (via @wojespn) https://t.co/opeCg3Ih62 2 minutes ago

JasonHirsch16

Jason Hirsch RT @BobbyMarks42: Jordan Clarkson is on expiring contract with a $13.4M cap hit. Dante Exum has two years left at $9.6M per year. Clevelan… 3 minutes ago

Ja_Nard

Dinga-Ling Dan RT @LegionHoops: The Cavs are sending Jordan Clarkson to the Jazz for Dante Exum, via ESPN. 3 minutes ago

Bigdawg_5150

Montel Bragg RT @WeAreCavsNation: Cavs Agree to Send Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum: https://t.co/HqrfFPcsza 4 minutes ago

