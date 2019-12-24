Global  

Maestro: Celtics' Tacko Fall conducts Boston Pops

ESPN Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Celtics 7-foot-5 rookie center Tacko Fall was the guest conductor at the Boston Pops on Monday. He guided the orchestra during the holiday classic "Sleigh Ride."
