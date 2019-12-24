Global  

Gary Neville urges players to walk off if racially abused

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
*London:* Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville again urged players to walk off the pitch unprompted in response to racist abuse after Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger appeared to come under attack from home fans during the Blues' 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. A fan was seen directing a 'monkey gesture' at...
