Gary Neville urges players to walk off if racially abused

*London:* Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville again urged players to walk off the pitch unprompted in response to racist abuse after Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger appeared to come under attack from home fans during the Blues' 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. A fan was seen directing a 'monkey gesture' at ...



Recent related videos from verified sources ‘Disgusting and disheartening’ Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have their say on racism after a Manchester City fan aimed alleged racist abuse towards Manchester United players during the derby. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:51Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Neville urges players to walk off if racially abused after Rudiger incident Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville again urged players to walk off the pitch unprompted in response to racist abuse.

News24 22 hours ago



Gary Neville’s passionate speech after Antonio Rudiger suffers alleged racist abuse Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reported alleged racist abuse from Tottenham fans in the Premier League clash - which prompted a thoughtful post-match analysis...

Daily Star 1 day ago



