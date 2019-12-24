2019 in Badminton: A looka t the bad and the beautiful Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 55 minutes ago )

*New Delhi:* A momentous gold at the world championships more than made up for PV Sindhu’s otherwise ordinary run in the circuit, while teenager Lakshya Sen ensured that Indian men’s badminton had a strong future to look forward to in a mixed bag that was 2019. After two silvers and two bronze medals, Sindhu finally fetched... *New Delhi:* A momentous gold at the world championships more than made up for PV Sindhu’s otherwise ordinary run in the circuit, while teenager Lakshya Sen ensured that Indian men’s badminton had a strong future to look forward to in a mixed bag that was 2019. After two silvers and two bronze medals, Sindhu finally fetched 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this