Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri: We're sorry we lost Supercoppa Italiana

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri: We're sorry we lost Supercoppa Italiana*Riyadh:* Lazio returned to a heroes welcome in Rome on Monday after their thrilling 3-1 Italian Super Cup victory over Juventus in Riyadh which ended Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's five-year victorious run in finals. Ronaldo had been on a run of 12 consecutive wins with Portugal, Juventus and Real Madrid going back to the...
Sarri stunned by Dybala, Ronaldo goals for Juventus

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was stunned by Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals against Sampdoria, saying “wow does not describe” either strike....
Ronaldo, Dybala, Higuain attack not to blame for Supercoppa defeat – Sarri

Maurizio Sarri conceded Juventus lacked energy in their 3-1 Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio, but the coach insisted the selection of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo...
