NHL: Maple Leafs score four late goals, top Hurricanes 8-6

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights 02:38

 Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/23/2019

