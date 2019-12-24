Global  

PHOTOS: Packers at Vikings

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
PHOTOS: Packers at VikingsCheck out the top photographs from the Green Bay Packers' 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
News video: Will The Vikings Stop The Packers From Clinching The Division Title?

Will The Vikings Stop The Packers From Clinching The Division Title? 01:42

 Christiane Cordero reports on why the Vikings will want to beat the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night (1:42). WCCO This Morning -- Dec. 23, 2019

Packers fans excited for face-off with Vikings [Video]Packers fans excited for face-off with Vikings

With home field advantage on the line, the importance of Monday night's game has fans both nervous and excited.

WCCO’s Junior Sports Analysts Break Down The Vikings-Packers Matchup [Video]WCCO’s Junior Sports Analysts Break Down The Vikings-Packers Matchup

Sam DeRusha and Liam Krengel share their predictions on the border battle Monday night in Minneapolis (2:28). WCCO This Morning – Dec. 23, 2019

Smith, Packers dominate Vikings 23-10 to clinch NFC North

Smith, Packers dominate Vikings 23-10 to clinch NFC NorthZa'Darius Smith's 3.5 sacks led the Green Bay Packers to a 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Vikings vs. Packers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 95-65 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Packers vs. Vikings game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


e_vansmack

VanSnap Sports News© RT @fswisconsin: 🙌 NFC North champs 🙌 Check out the top photos from the #Packers' 12th win of the season: https://t.co/pW3FYeILAp https://… 3 minutes ago

miracleboy1997

Josh Dobbs 🙏 ✝️💯😊😎 RT @Vikings: Ready for this one. #Skol 📷: https://t.co/s4dobGkK6z https://t.co/uS1Nc7Ow5d 2 hours ago

LaCrosseTribune

La Crosse Tribune The Green Bay Packers shut down the Minnesota Vikings in the second half en route to a 23-10 victory that clinched… https://t.co/fsV57hoZTk 4 hours ago

fswisconsin

FOX Sports Wisconsin 🙌 NFC North champs 🙌 Check out the top photos from the #Packers' 12th win of the season: https://t.co/pW3FYeILAp https://t.co/n8S51kTFXc 4 hours ago

LigaCopaMX

Noticias Deportivas PHOTOS: Vikings vs. Packers https://t.co/okAv5BqRDI 5 hours ago

SoccerNEWS

Soccer NEWS PHOTOS: Packers at Vikings https://t.co/fewg9wyR3N 5 hours ago

LigaCopaMX

Noticias Deportivas PHOTOS: Packers at Vikings https://t.co/wP5SqH4ork 5 hours ago

ChippewaHerald

Chippewa Herald The Green Bay Packers shut down the Minnesota Vikings in the second half en route to a 23-10 victory that clinched… https://t.co/LGDtzUVRx2 5 hours ago

