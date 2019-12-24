A.J. Styles & The O.C. defeat The Viking Raiders, taking advantage of Randy Orton’s bad knee



Recent related news from verified sources Randy Orton & Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to battle The O.C. this Monday on Raw Epic Six-Man Tag Team Match set for the final Raw of the decade.

FOX Sports 6 days ago



Randy Orton takes on AJ Styles in Wrestlemania 35 rematch Randy Orton was able to RKO A.J. Styles to take the victory but unfortunately the rest of the O.C. joined the fight. The Viking Raiders ran in to help The Viper...

FOX Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this