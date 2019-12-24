Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A.J. Styles & The O.C. defeat The Viking Raiders, taking advantage of Randy Orton’s bad knee

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A.J. Styles & The O.C. defeat The Viking Raiders, taking advantage of Randy Orton’s bad kneeTargeting Randy Orton's injured knee, The O.C. was able to knock off The Viking Raiders as A.J. Styles bested The Viper, securing an exciting six-man tag team win.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Randy Orton & Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to battle The O.C. this Monday on Raw

Randy Orton & Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to battle The O.C. this Monday on RawEpic Six-Man Tag Team Match set for the final Raw of the decade.
FOX Sports

Randy Orton takes on AJ Styles in Wrestlemania 35 rematch

Randy Orton takes on AJ Styles in Wrestlemania 35 rematchRandy Orton was able to RKO A.J. Styles to take the victory but unfortunately the rest of the O.C. joined the fight. The Viking Raiders ran in to help The Viper...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.