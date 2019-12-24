Smith, Packers dominate Vikings 23-10 to clinch NFC North

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Packers fans excited for face-off with Vikings With home field advantage on the line, the importance of Monday night's game has fans both nervous and excited. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:35Published 5 hours ago WCCO’s Junior Sports Analysts Break Down The Vikings-Packers Matchup Sam DeRusha and Liam Krengel share their predictions on the border battle Monday night in Minneapolis (2:28). WCCO This Morning – Dec. 23, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:28Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tough matchup with Vikings looms, but Packers control division The Green Bay Packers have to win at the Minnesota Vikings' new home, but the NFC North remains theirs to lose

FOX Sports 3 days ago





Tweets about this Scott Schreiber If only the Packers O could dominate the Vikings D like the Packers pass rush is dominating the Vikings OL. Za’Dari… https://t.co/yEre7UyZkx 3 hours ago