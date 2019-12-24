Global  

Packers run over Vikings to clinch NFC North

ESPN Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10 on Monday night to clinch the NFC North division for the first time since 2016.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Packers fans excited for face-off with Vikings [Video]Packers fans excited for face-off with Vikings

With home field advantage on the line, the importance of Monday night's game has fans both nervous and excited.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:35Published

WCCO’s Junior Sports Analysts Break Down The Vikings-Packers Matchup [Video]WCCO’s Junior Sports Analysts Break Down The Vikings-Packers Matchup

Sam DeRusha and Liam Krengel share their predictions on the border battle Monday night in Minneapolis (2:28). WCCO This Morning – Dec. 23, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Smith, Packers dominate Vikings 23-10 to clinch NFC North

Smith, Packers dominate Vikings 23-10 to clinch NFC NorthZa'Darius Smith's 3.5 sacks led the Green Bay Packers to a 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Denver Post

Tough matchup with Vikings looms, but Packers control division

Tough matchup with Vikings looms, but Packers control divisionThe Green Bay Packers have to win at the Minnesota Vikings' new home, but the NFC North remains theirs to lose
FOX Sports

Tweets about this

790KFGO

KFGO Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings https://t.co/pOvwr7SLAF 6 seconds ago

BaaghiTV

Baaghi TV Packers roll over Vikings to clinch NFC North title https://t.co/vK2SN7X9Zc #BaaghiTV #Sports 42 seconds ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings https://t.co/n1KRfgCaWv 6 minutes ago

max_twest

Max Twest Football news! Packers run over Vikings to clinch NFC North https://t.co/LePlFy4K8C 7 minutes ago

Vivaldjf

Vivald Packers Clinch NFC North 👑: Green Bay completes comeback over Vikings in 23-10 win to secure No. 2 seed in NFC https://t.co/revGfZ4Bvd 8 minutes ago

USSportsNews19

US Sports News Packers roll over Vikings to clinch NFC North title https://t.co/6lqIknSjsx 8 minutes ago

JeanBignosaure

CheapMayonnaiseBaby and the 5:00 AM PMU Kids #GLYG Packers run over Vikings to clinch NFC North https://t.co/I9CnejbJZZ via @ESPN App https://t.co/NOWlEZErQ5 22 minutes ago

RichSlate

Richard Slate RT @SNFonNBC: Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and Davante Adams caught 13 passes for 116 yards as the Green Bay Packers… 29 minutes ago

