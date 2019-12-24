Global  

South Africa star Vernon Philander announces international retirement

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
South Africa star Vernon Philander announces international retirement*Johannesburg:* Seasoned South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket following the upcoming Test series against England, announced Cricket South Africa on Monday. Philander was an important part of the Proteas pace troika, comprising Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, both of whom have retired from Tests....
