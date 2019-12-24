Global  

'Beast Mode' activated: Marshawn Lynch ends retirement to re-sign with Seahawks

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with Marshawn Lynch. The bruising, 33-year-old running back known as "Beast Mode" signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday night, his agent confirmed on Twitter.
Marshawn Lynch headed to Seattle to discuss reunion with injury-riddled Seahawks, per report

Marshawn Lynch has been out of the NFL for the 2019 season but is headed to Seattle to discuss the possibility of reuniting with his former team.
USATODAY.com

'Beast Mode' is back in Seattle: Injury-depleted Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch

"Beast Mode" is back in Seattle, as the Seahawks have turned to Marshawn Lynch to provide reinforcement for their injury-depleted backfield.
USATODAY.com


tstefan_pic

Todd Stefan RT @NBCSNorthwest: YES LAWD 🙌 @MoneyLynch is back in a Seahawks uniform & he has “unfinished business.” #GoHawks https://t.co/enIHFq9CQx 3 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan 'Beast Mode' activated: Marshawn Lynch ends retirement to re-sign with Seahawks https://t.co/x2oek7YfV5 https://t.co/kBgDPmbNBI 3 minutes ago

NBCSNorthwest

NBC Sports Northwest YES LAWD 🙌 @MoneyLynch is back in a Seahawks uniform & he has “unfinished business.” #GoHawks https://t.co/enIHFq9CQx 4 minutes ago

TomSeaver41

Fastballs&Curves RT @NBCSNorthwest: ⚠️ BREAKING ⚠️ It's raining skittles. Marshawn Lynch is a Seattle Seahawk once again. #GoHawks READ ------> https://t… 24 minutes ago

ODPoppa

🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼 RT @mtltimesnews: ‘Beast Mode’ activated: Marshawn Lynch ends retirement to re-sign with Seahawks | CBC Sports https://t.co/VChc6jcsyl 48 minutes ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes ‘Beast Mode’ activated: Marshawn Lynch ends retirement to re-sign with Seahawks | CBC Sports https://t.co/VChc6jcsyl 48 minutes ago

lindsniewski

Lindsey Wisniewski RT @NBCSNorthwest: "I woke up in Beast Mode." Honestly, same @BigSean. Marshawn Lynch is BACK in Seattle 😎 #GoHawks The latest on his re… 1 hour ago

